Gary Petty: If county doesn’t fix American Avenue soon, it will get a lot more expensive

As a resident of Hilmar I am just wondering what the county has planned for American Avenue (if anything) between Lander and Griffith? The road has so many potholes it’s almost impossible to drive down without hitting one.
I realize it gets cold-patched once in a great while; those last about three days. The road condition is way beyond patching. I also realize road repair money is tight, but it’s only going to get more expensive since the road is about to be useless as a base and total reconstruction will be required. I hope the county has some plan in the works.
Gary Petty, Hilmar
Comments