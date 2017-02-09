Patricia Landucci: Seeing photo of dead squab was a rotten start to my day

Re “Modesto plant supplies squab, not your everyday pigeon” (Front page, Feb. 8): I was so sad this morning to open my Modesto Bee and see all of those little dead bodies of squab on the table and then below a picture of the 3-week-old squab with only about a week to live. I’m glad the male and female mate for life and are fed expensive corn and fresh water in order to produce more little ones. Squab might be the tastiest, most tender meat you can get, the filet of mignon of game birds; I know many people enjoy eating the expensive little things.
But couldn’t you could have put the article on an inside page?
Patricia Landucci, Modesto
Comments