Kathie Patterson: Grateful that daughter’s killer was convicted

Re “Mom grateful ‘monster’ who killed daughter is convicted” (Front page, Feb. 4): Guilty, guilty thank God almighty. Anthony Coxum, the monster who murdered my daughter Eldoris Graham, will not be on the street to kill again. Guilty is what the jury found him.
I thank Deputy District Attorney Beth De Jong for all of her hard work. When she informed me of the verdict I cried.
I thank the jury that found him guilty. I thank the Modesto police, who worked hard to insure justice for my daughter.
I thank all of Eldoris’ sisters in Modesto. You will always be special to me.
I thank all of my daughter’s and my friends and everyone who worked hard to get justice for Eldoris. I thank all of my co-workers at Doctors Medical Center for all of your support and prayers. Thanks to Eldoris’ bosses at Burger King and Dee Dee’s. A very special thanks to Pastor Charlie Faye McCowin for being there, for the years of support she has given me and for her constant and never-ending support and prayers. A special thanks to Eldoris’ father, Andrew Graham, for all of his support and advice. I Thank Eldoris’ sister Obioma.
Kathie Patterson, Lincoln, Neb.
