Brian Greene: Denham in step with Republican agenda to kill rules that protect us

The Trump administration has vowed to cut a huge number of regulations. I know some are happy to hear this, but I’m skeptical it will prove to be wise. Initial actions by Congress aren’t reassuring, either. Here are some of the regulations the House has already voted to repeal: the Stream Protection Rule, requirements that energy companies reduce waste, emissions and disclose payments to foreign governments, and rules that forced federal contractors to report labor violations.
Congressman Jeff Denham voted to eliminate these rules and more. Why?
How is our health and well-being improved by getting rid of regulations like this?
Brian Greene, Modesto
