Daniel Bruce: Denham shouldn’t try to blame Obama for Trump’s bad policy

I appreciated the opportunity to have a question answer series with Rep. Jeff Denham (telephone Town Hall meeting, Feb. 6). Rep. Denham used a partial truth in response to a question about his agreement for restricted travel and immigration (from Libya, Somalia, Yemen, Syria, Sudan, Iraq, Iran). Though the Obama administration intensified vetting for the above named countries, he had nothing to do with the radical and sudden executive order that President Donald Trump implemented and which caused so much trouble for so many.
Rep. Denham obviously backs President Trump over his reactive travel restrictions and is part of the frosting over a bad piece of cake.
Daniel Bruce, Modesto
