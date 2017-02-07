Craig Cox: Democrats own the last eight years of death and destruction

After eight years of a leaderless America, I awoke Jan. 20th knowing America once again had a leader that will lead us out of the wilderness that Obama abandoned America in! Obama’s folly and divisiveness has left America weak in the world’s eyes and had embolden our enemies to take full advantage of that weakness! The damage caused by Obama’s stupidity and failed policies is enormous and far-reaching! Inaction has cost hundreds of thousands of lives and in other cases it will take billions of dollars to correct.
Our military has suffered terribly and will cost billions to rebuild! The lives lost cannot ever be justified! Historians will write about this tragedy in America’s history for decades to come! The world will not look kindly on this period of indifference in our history and will put the blame squarely on the Democrats who willfully allowed this to happened! The Democrats will run like rats from a sinking ship when the matter of who is directly responsible for this eight-year tragedy! Who must own up to these historic events and who should be held accountable! All you’ll hear is a resounding “not me” as the rats run for their holes!
Craig Cox, Modesto
