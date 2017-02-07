Jim Hoagland: Don’t get wrapped up in the Twitter Agenda, get some real facts

Fear not if you are disturbed by the rantings of “Tweeter D” and his “Twitter Dumbs” – most of what they tweet or say are “alternative facts,” like the “Bowling Green Massacre.” And all of what they say is impulsive and without any care or consideration of consequences. This should come as no surprise to anyone who experienced The Donald Phenomenon over the past year.
Preserving his ego is, and always will be, Trump’s primary focus. Crowd size, nonexistent voter fraud and Apprentice ratings are non-issues to the nation but front and center in the Trump agenda.
The nationalistic attitude of this administration threatens to destroy important geographical relationships around the world – with the possible exception being Russia. The German population waited too long to try to harness their self-appointed savior – and, because of this, the world was nearly destroyed.
It is not too late for us. Read. Study. Watch real news. Disagree. Protest peacefully. Or sit by, idly, awaiting the consequences of our narcissistic, egomaniacal Twitter-In-Chief.
Jim Hoagland, Ripon
