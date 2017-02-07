Janet F. Langton: Want to know what’s really ‘disgraceful’? Donald Trump

To use Donald Trump’s own words, “I think it’s disgraceful!” What I think is disgraceful is that our nation is expected to support a leader who deserves no respect due to by his behavior in the past campaign. He is a disservice to the values of democracy.
We are instructed to have a sense of optimism. A sense of optimism? Where is that supposed to be coming from?
Even his billionaire nominees for cabinet posts can’t agree with him; he is so secretive and erratic he can’t commit to making any plans. Though Trump hammers away with the same old song and dance, “We must all come together. Make America great again,” that has only accomplished the opposite, driving the population apart with hatred and bigotry inflamed by his choice of vocabulary and negative rhetoric. With the world in such a dangerously fragile situation, the election of an unstable and conflicted individual for president is taking a risk we can’t afford. As one commentator said, “Tweeting flattery to Putin isn’t foreign policy.”
Are we just one temper tantrum away from WWIII? And it might be a nuclear war.
Janet F. Langton, Sonora
