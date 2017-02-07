Dean Jepson: Look more closely, and see how the wealthy are profiting

The new GOP-filled Congress has peculiar priorities. Coal mining companies had been required to build a buffer 30 yards around any nearby waterways to prevent drinking and fishing water from becoming a diarrhea-colored slurry. Now, it is no longer necessary to protect the water the miners drink.
United States energy companies have had to report payments to foreign governments to the SEC. The rule kept the payments in government coffers, not private pockets, and prevented bribes. This will no longer be the case, as Exxon’s ex-CEO and winner of Russia’s Friendship Award in 2013 takes over as Secretary of State. As President Trump alienates our closest allies; looks the other way while Putin overruns Ukraine; and demonstrates an array of dysfunction, these were apparently two of the most pressing issues facing our elected officials.
No jobs created or brought back to the US. No environmental impact concerns. No making America great, just more money for the very wealthy.
Dean Jepson, Turlock
