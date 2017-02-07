Patricia Egenberger: America wants a better healthcare plan, not one driven by profits

I am opposed to changing our earned Medicare benefits into a voucher system which would enrich insurance companies at the expense of senior citizens and to reducing Social Security benefits.
According to a Gallup poll last May, 58 percent of American favor replacing the ACA with a federally funded healthcare system – Medicare for all, so to speak. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, administrative costs in Medicare are about 2 percent; in the private sector they are 17 percent, excluding marketing costs and profits.
Republicans do not really have the mandate they claim (2.9 million more Americans voted for Hillary Clinton than Trump; 10.5 million more voted for Democrats in the Senate; gerrymandering and voter suppression gave them the majority in the House). We can provide for Medicare and Social Security by removing the cap on high wage earners, allowing the government to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies and replacing the money Congress “borrowed” from Social Security during the Bush years.
(Note: Paul Ryan went to college thanks to survivor’s benefits.)
Patricia Egenberger, Modesto
Comments