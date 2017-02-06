Brad Pacheco: The city decides retiree benefits, not CalPERS

In your Feb. 5 story, “Modesto braces for spike in pension costs” (Front page), Modesto deputy city manager Joe Lopez is quoted saying CalPERS “may need to look at the totality of the pension system, and not just (requiring) additional revenue from its member agencies.”
What the story didn’t say is that CalPERS doesn’t decide what benefits public employees receive when they retire. Public agencies like Modesto negotiate those benefits with their employees, and then contract with CalPERS to deliver what they promised at the bargaining table. The agencies and their employees determine retirement benefits – not CalPERS.
CalPERS first opened its doors in 1932, and from the very first day pensions have been a shared responsibility. All who participate – public agencies and employees alike – are responsible for the “totality of the pension system.”
Brad Pacheco, deputy executive officer, California Public Employees’ Retirement System, Sacramento
