Babette Nunes Wagner: Those ‘alt facts’ are actually the real lies of a dangerous president

Re “ ‘Alt facts’ led to a better alt president” (Letters, Feb. 5): Responding to Sunday’s letter to the editor, I am writing to clarify what common sense and critical thinking would elucidate: that so-called “alt facts” are a euphemism for lies!
There are facts, there are opinions and there are lies. Making up a term such as “alt facts” (purloined from the “alt-right” reference coined by Breitbart bully, Steve Bannon, to give a softer name to bigoted Trump supporters hailing from White Supremacist groups, Aryan Nation types, the KKK, etc) is deliberately misleading and designed to obfuscate the truth. The only thing the writer got right was that Trump is an Alt-President: a man who lives in his own insecure reality where constant lies are a staple, Twitter tantrums an embarrassment and whose truly inexperienced leadership is a “clear and present danger” to this country.
As a student of history, I see credulous citizens willingly heading down a dark road similar to Nazi Germany circa the mid-1930s; I find this frightening. I caution people to question those “alt facts” before making ill-informed comments as if it they were real facts; a lie is a lie by whatever name it’s called!
Babette Nunes Wagner, Modesto
