Bill Jaques: Good for Wood Colony; now will Modesto start looking east?

Re “Board gives initial OK for Wood Colony MAC” (Page 3A, Feb. 1): Good for Wood Colony, it’s wonderful that the residents are again standing up for themselves. It should be apparent to everyone that these nice people are not interested in being part of Modesto; they have made that known to the people in Modesto government each time this issue comes up.
Mayor Ted Brandvold expressed disappointment that Wood Colony residents did not inform Modesto of their intent to form a Municipal Advisory Council. It should be apparent that these nice people will do whatever is necessary to protect their land and way of life.
A quick and humble observation would tell Modesto that there is a true lack of trust. Wood Colony is probably full to their earlobes with Modesto’s “municipal bullying,” so contacting the city just might be an exercise in futility. God bless the people of Wood Colony, and all the best to them. Contrary to Horace Greeley’s advice “go west young man,” my recommendation to Modesto is “ go east, fair city”
Bill Jaques, Modesto
Comments