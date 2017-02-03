Ed Washington: Install thumb scanners at polling stations to reduce voter fraud

Just about every bureaucratic organization or agency I interact with requires some form of identification. Why is it that just about the only thing you can do without ID is vote?
A recent trip to DMV got me thinking about voter fraud. I was not asked for ID when it was my turn for service. All I did was place my thumb in the thumb scanner and that was enough. Quick, simple with no fuss. Why can’t we do that for voter registration? Have a simple database. You don’t even have to associate a name, just the fact the thumbprint bearer is registered to vote and what precinct they vote in. Equip each precinct with a scanner. This would be simpler and faster than looking up each name.
It is just as easy as the fingerprint scanner I used to log onto this computer or somebody logging onto their smart phone. While this won’t eliminate all voter fraud, it would sure help and probably move the lines quicker.
Ed Washington, Modesto
