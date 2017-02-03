Diane Kroeze: Trump’s actions are those of a dictator

There certainly is enough hatred, hurting and pain in this world, but now our president is causing more. His rash executive immigration order – not people from seven particular countries allowed back into the USA, even though they may be totally legitimate – has caused misery the rest of us probably can only guess at.
We won’t need a regular terrorists, we are creating them by our actions. Those of you who put your faith in him had better look at yourselves and ask, “was this what I wanted”? The order is aimed at Muslims in particular. Bigoted! To treat people like so much trash is contemptible. When do you start torture?
He fired the acting attorney general Sally Yates for “betrayal” (his word) when instead she was doing the duty of her office. A dictator’s reasoning.
He might have the right to fire her, but his reason is unreal.
What he’s doing to the State Department, the EPA and through the appointment of the white supremacist Steve Bannon almost pales in comparison to the people he is hurting. Almost!
What’s his next act? Nuke Iran? Invade Mexico? Life’s cheap, especially ours.
Diane Kroeze, Modesto
