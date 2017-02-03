Mike Simpson: Trump is keeping his promises, so quit complaining about him

What is wrong with you people? I really can not believe what I am reading.
This country was fed up with the policies of the Democrats. Too many bad policies to even list. We voted for change. Trump told you these were the actions he would take if elected and he is keeping his campaign promises. So why all the surprise? He does not dislike women, that I think is very clear.
The references to Hitler are appalling, insulting and prove how small-minded, bigoted and, yes I will say it, stupid these people are.
Grow up; you remind me of a 4-year-old whining and crying because you did not get your way. You lost; get over it and put all that rage into something positive for this country and our community.
Most hated man in the world? Really, worse than Kim Jong Un, Assad, Putin? The United States needs to stand up and be the leader we once were. I am sick and tired of giving away the farm and bending to other countries’ demands. That is not what I fought and suffered the rest of my life for.
Mike Simpson, Modesto
