Susan Nisan: TID, Brandel Manor made holiday brighter for Fusion Charter students

The holidays should be a joyful time for all youth. For some parents of Aspiranet’s Fusion Charter students, budgets are too tight for special holiday gifts to be purchased for teens. These youth are often required to understand family issues and to prioritize their younger siblings’ Christmas gift wishes. When Brandel Manor and Turlock Irrigation District learned this was a reality for our students, they were inspired to support a gift drive for Fusion Charter. The generosity of these organizations brought great happiness to our students and peace of mind to their parents for the holidays.
Students wrote gift wishes on tags which Brandel Manor and TID placed on office Christmas trees. Employees selected tags and purchased gifts for over 64 students, including shoes, clothing and gift cards. The students were excited, grateful and surprised that strangers were kind enough to brighten their holidays. Special thank you cards from the students will be delivered to each organization.
Fusion Charter students and I deeply appreciate this act of kindness from Brandel Manor and TID. Thank you for continuing to support the youth in our community. Your generosity changed lives by creating happy holiday memories for our students.
Susan Nisan, principal, Fusion Charter School, Turlock
