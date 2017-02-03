Scott Norquist: Cost of investigation into employee sloth is outrageous

Re “‘Slow’ progress in city probe of wastewater employees” (Front page, Jan. 23):Wow! It’s only going to cost $150 an hour to investigate why a couple of city employees were sitting in the shade (for an hour or two). They were sitting in city vehicles when they should have been working, and it’s only going to take a few more months to finish. Thankfully, it won’t be a year or more.
I’ll do it for $10 an hour and it will be done by the end of the week (assuming I can start by Wednesday). Nobody who works doesn’t already know the answer to why they were sitting in the shade when they should have been working. What really bothers me is that they left the vehicles running. Anybody who lives in the Valley knows why they left the vehicle running but, come on, that’s taking it too far.
At $150 an hour it’s already costing more than what they basically stole. Warn them, watch them, and move on.
Scott Norquist, Denair
