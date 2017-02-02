Letters to the Editor

February 2, 2017 3:31 PM

Robert Kesterson: Thank you, Mr. Obama, for building the Republican Party

In keeping with the hilarious political satire of late-night TV’s Jimmy Fallon, we have Obama’s legacy offered through “Thank You” notes:

Thank you, Mr. Obama, for a gain of 69 Republican house seats.

Thank you, Mr. Obama for a gain of 13 Republican senate seats.

Thank you, Mr. Obama for a gain of 12 Republican governorships.

Thank you, Mr. Obama for a gain of 900 Republican state legislature seats.

Thank you for waking up all who are finally disgusted with socialism.

Robert Kesterson, Oakdale

