Robert Kesterson: Thank you, Mr. Obama, for building the Republican Party

In keeping with the hilarious political satire of late-night TV’s Jimmy Fallon, we have Obama’s legacy offered through “Thank You” notes:
Thank you, Mr. Obama, for a gain of 69 Republican house seats.
Thank you, Mr. Obama for a gain of 13 Republican senate seats.
Thank you, Mr. Obama for a gain of 12 Republican governorships.
Thank you, Mr. Obama for a gain of 900 Republican state legislature seats.
Thank you for waking up all who are finally disgusted with socialism.
Robert Kesterson, Oakdale
