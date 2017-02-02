Samuel H. Newnam: ‘Protecting’ undocumented could drive state into bankruptcy

California legislators have introduced three bills defying federal immigration law. Senate Bill 54, would stop law enforcement across the state from using resources to investigate, interrogate, detain, detect, report or arrest persons for immigration enforcement purposes. Assembly Bill 3 would create state-funded centers to train public defenders and others on immigration laws. Senate Bill 6 would create a state program much like a public defender program for those facing deportation.
So, when California loses federal funding (possibly $93.6 billion) because of these programs to defend illegal immigrants, will they raise our taxes to make up the difference? Of course they will. In April, Moody’s Investors Service rated California the big state least prepared to weather the next recession. Pull another $93.6 billion from our budget and the state is bankrupt.
All because of the incompetent, political idiots in Sacramento. So sit back, keep electing these same liberals and watch the destruction of our state. Absolute insanity
Samuel H. Newnam, Modesto
