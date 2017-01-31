Brooks Judd: We have awakened to the nightmare of Trump’s Amerika

Unfortunately these past couple of weeks was not just a terrible national nightmare foisted upon our nation by a demented group of alt-right reactionary Neanderthal know-nothings. America woke up to the darkness of Trump’s world; a new Amerika, where rights are taken away, immigrants are banned, health care is being dismantled, and right-wing psychopaths are appointed to the inner circle of Trump’s Fantasyland.
What will it take to end this tragedy? Citizens can start by writing their congressional representatives and senators urging them to re-read the Constitution and Bill of Rights and do what is right. Americans deserve better than this.
The ACLU will have its hands full protecting the rights of the thousands of immigrants being expelled. The ACLU will be busy contesting all the illegal and immoral decrees put into play by a thin-skinned, angry Trump. You can help by donating to the ACLU. Everyone needs to take a stand and show the world that Americans will not stand for a new fascism.
Brooks Judd, Turlock
