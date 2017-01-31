Ken Garst: KKK, tea party, evangelicals got the president they wanted

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the KKK, the tea party, the white supremacists, evangelical Christians and all their friends for turning this once-great country into a cesspool. For those of you who don’t “get it,” the previous sentence is known as “sarcasm.” Oh well.
In as much as 99 percent of mass murders (three or more victims, by definition) in this country are committed by white male Christians, who is going to protect us from them? Certainly not the NRA. Perhaps Donald Trump would place a ban on them!
Ken Garst, Turlock
