George J. King: Captain Trump is sailing toward a titanic reckoning

The 1970’s movie “Tora, Tora, Tora” shows a Japanese ship returning after the attack on Pearl Harbor. The commander, Admiral Yamamoto, quiets the jubilant officers and says, “I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with terrible resolve.” Donald Trump has done exactly that. Millions of Americans who were previously apolitical are now becoming involved because his lies have stirred them.
We know not all immigrants come from Mexico, and almost half of immigrants come here legally. Yet Trump wants to spend over $10 billion on a wall that American taxpayers will pay for through higher prices on imported goods. The Muslim ban does not include any Muslim countries where Trump does business, but does include countries that have no history of terror attacks in the U.S.
And the unqualified millionaires and billionaires he nominated for his cabinet? He didn’t “drain the swamp,” he just filled it with really rich “alligators.”
Jeff Denham and many other Republicans won’t be around after the midterm elections in 2018 because the “Trump Titanic” is headed for an iceberg. “Captain” Trump doesn’t know how to sail and he is blinded by his horrendous ego.
George J. King, Turlock
