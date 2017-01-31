Charles D. Wilkinson: Trump, just give Twitter one’s day rest before falling from your wall

What is your problem? Do you really have to exhibit your ignorance and stupidity to the whole world? You can’t keep one thing in your head without reaching out to Twitter. My God man, just stop; you don’t see the writing on the wall you just see a wall. Most people think or do or build something and they say “They will come.” You do things and say things and propose building things and you say, “Don’t come, stay away, I think you’re bad for the U.S.”
Humpty, get up on that wall; you will fall, you will break your crown and nobody – and I mean nobody – will try to put the pieces back together again.
It was kind of funny watching every day during the election to see how much hatred and downright garbage was spewing from your puffy little lips; now that you’re a world leader, it’s turned from funny to tragic, from stupid to deplorable. Can anyone stop this avalanche of misguided executive orders?
I will stop now with hopes that someone with knowledge of presidential law is at this moment working on a solution.
Charles D. Wilkinson, Modesto
