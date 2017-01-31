Raymond Newman Sr.: Bee, liberals should concentrate on Trump’s positives

Enough already. What difference does it make how many people attended Donald Trump’s inauguration? Whether it was 1 or 100,000 he is still the president. The Bee and the rest of the media need to get with the program and report the important things that impact the people of this country.
I was not fond of any of the candidates for the leadership of the free world, but Trump is the president and, as I did when Obama was elected, I concentrated on the positives. You guys might try that sometime.
Raymond Newman Sr., Modesto
