Linda Lagace: ‘America First’ echoes from the 1930s when America flirted with fascism

The truth is that the majority of people coming to our borders are Central Americans; seeking asylum, they willingly turn themselves in. Some leaders in Washington wish to disregard this fact in their drive to spend billions on a wall that will envelope Americans in a net of bigotry, racism and ignorance.
The initial “American First” was a poor cloak for the populism and racism supported by Charles Lindbergh as he promoted American isolationism. How ironic that this man, who foresaw that flight would negate the protection of geographic distance, could endorse America First. It was a poor policy back in the 1930s and is just as unconscionable now in an age of the internet and ICBMs.
To make America greater than it already is, we need to break down walls and cooperate on issues of global trade and climate change, and the plight of international refugees who seek some protection from the evils of terrorism. We need to build on our strengths of compassion and inclusion rather than promoting policies of fear and hatred.
Call up Rep. Jeff Denham or attend his town meetings and ask him how he will vote on the wall. Ask him who will pay for it.
Linda Lagace, Riverbank
