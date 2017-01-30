David Caldwell: Donald, tell me again how you’re going to fix everything

0:49 Man shot to death in east Modesto Pause

1:52 Students get hands on at medical career day

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:08 Standiford 4th graders live a little history

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body

1:54 Anatomy of a presidential concession speech

1:26 Horses run loose in Riverbank after stolen car crashes through their pasture

2:43 Protests against immigration ban at J.F.K.

1:49 Caregiver caught hitting elderly woman