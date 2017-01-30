David Caldwell: Donald, tell me again how you’re going to fix everything

Congratulations on becoming the bigliest, mostest, awesomest Commander in Chief we have ever had. I know this to be true because you told me so. And I love that you tell me daily that you are going to fix everything for me. I am a middle-aged white male with a couple of ex-wives and a bunch of kids. Your demographic, right?
I did not vote for you, yet I accept that you are my president. Respect the office, if not the man. Go ahead and have your investigation into voter fraud. But do it for the right reasons. If it is about your ego not being able to accept that the actual majority voted for your opponent, then that is the wrong reason. And that you will use it as an excuse for more voter-suppression laws. If your reason for doing it is to ensure that all legal voters cast their ballots appropriately, then that is what you should do.
You have an opportunity to reach out and change your party. You proclaim yourself an outsider. Then show me that you deserve my vote. You’re smart. You tell us every day.
David Caldwell, Ripon
