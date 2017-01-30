Leroy Egenberger: Trump’s bullying and denial of facts shows he is unsuited to lead

President Trump is showing himself, day by day, to be too seriously impaired to hold office. He has bullied the president of Mexico over paying for The Wall, resulting in the cancellation of their meeting. He is using the resources of his office to document voter fraud, without any evidence that such fraud exists. He has closed communication by citizens to several departments of the executive branch. He has called for the questioning of scientific studies made by qualified scientists on climate change. We must watch President Trump’s future actions carefully for his degrading the office of the president even more, and the weakening of our nation.
Leroy Egenberger, Modesto
