Clair Russell: Thin-skinned Donald should get over his size issues

I’ve been reading the letters to the editor directed to we liberals about how we should get over ourselves, accept the results of the election and get on with life under Donald Trump. However, I’m wondering when Trump himself plans to get over the fact he did not win the popular vote and there was no voter fraud to investigate? Isn’t it time for him to “get over it” and get on with the business of being president instead of wasting time and taxpayers money on the size of the inauguration crowd or the number of votes he did not get?
He’s beginning to sound like a spoiled child with serious size issues.
Clair Russell, Modesto
Comments