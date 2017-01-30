James McGrath: It’s not too late to reject Trump and work against his presidency

The United States is a land of second chances. Trump supporters, you have an opportunity for a do-over without recrimination. Reject Trump. You will be welcomed into the opposition of this narcissistic tyrant. I understand your belief that he could give you the change you were looking for, but I’m certain this isn’t what you had in mind.
Many believed he would surround himself with the best and brightest who would advise him in running the country. Generals Joseph Dunford and James Mattis were not consulted or even notified until the last minute of his executive order banning Muslims from seven nations. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of staff and the Director of National Intelligence were dismissed from the National Security Council and replaced by Stephen Miller, a political operative, and Steve Bannon, a white nationalist who managed a far-right website that, in his own words, caters to the alt-right – a coded phrase to identify white supremacists and neo-Nazis. Trump supporters, return to the fold and help us rid the country of this embarrassment. Don’t be “that guy” when future generations demand to know who could possibly have voted him into office.
James McGrath, Modesto
