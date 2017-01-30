Connie Nelson: Trump has only himself to blame for all his bad press

Congrats, Mr. Trump, you have become the most hated man in the world and placed us in great danger. Your base first blamed the press, then the Democrats, and even Saturday Night Live for all your bad press. Who are you going to blame for the world turning against you, Mr. Trump?
Educate yourself and read books on Germany and Hitler prior and during WWII. There are so many similarities between you and Hitler.
Americans and our military have targets placed on them now and Trump is to blame. Join us to remove him from office.
Connie Nelson, Riverbank
Comments