Bill Waterson: Forget the wall, take away jobs and immigration problem is solved

Here is a suggestion on how to handle the immigration problem. Forget the wall! First, immigrants must know or learn the English language. Then we should have a time period of two years for all immigrants, including those who are here illegally, to earn their citizenship. Those who do not will be deported. Second, laws should be established so it would be illegal for employers to hire those who are not citizens. People come to our country seeking a better life, but I don’t think they will come here if they are unable to find employment. Too simple, isn’t it.
Bill Waterson, Turlock
Editor’s note: It is already illegal under federal law to knowingly hire an undocumented immigrant.
