Bob Armstrong: Stop all this winning, it’s just too much

I’m officially sick of winning all the time – and Donald Trump’s been in office only a week! At first, it was great. But now it’s just monotonous – incessant winning, day after day after day!
Corporations bringing back jobs! The Dow through the roof! Home values skyrocketing! Democrats demoralized, reduced to shrieking incoherent delusional rants and petty internal squabbling!
Unions are beginning to eat out of Trump’s hand and they’ll likely start to divert their members’ dues to Republican contributions. British PM Theresa May reached out, signaling the start of another Reagan/Thatcher-esque partnership. Dozens of executive orders obliterating Obama’s oppressive burdens on all Americans!
TPP is out! Keystone and Dakota back in! Churchill’s bust is back in its place and Netanyahu is no longer relegated to the servants’ entrance! And now, he’s going around the MSM and ripping the fraudulent mask of “compassion” off the slimy faces of these corrupt city bureaucrats so the American people know the truth about illegal aliens.
It’s too much! I can’t take it! He said we’d get sick of winning, but I thought he was exaggerating.
When I wake up, I realize it’s Christmas every day! I’m seeing the country I love come back one day at a time.
Bob Armstrong, Modesto
