Dennis Thomas: Light of Women’s March pierces gloom of King Donald’s reign

On Jan. 20th a dense, gray fog of darkness enveloped our nation. It brought distrust, dishonesty and disbelief. It was the coronation of King Donald, our darkest day as a democratic republic.
The anxiety and depression of that day was felt by many. It was a day of great despair. But, on the next day there appeared a sliver of light, a ray of hope. It was The Great Women’s Marches. What started as a grassroots protest exploded across the world, a reminder of how far women have come since the Suffragettes. It put all the politicians on notice that no one, not even King Donald, was going to take back all that had been gained over the years.
The work is not done, but there is new hope and aspiration. Everyone is hoping these marches and those to come will ignite the national conscience for everyone to rise up together and oppose this administration’s policies. This government belongs to all of us, not just a privileged few. Martin Luther King Jr. said it best: “The time is always right to do what is right.”
Dennis Thomas, Modesto
