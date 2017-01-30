Marty Garber: Turning back refugees is smart and an American tradition

Two major points we all should consider when we think about current events.
1, Yes, this is a country of immigrants. Just that. Immigrants, not refugees. Immigrants assimilate and become Americans. They are (and should be) welcome at any time. If you don’t think America has made this distinction in the past, think again. Boatloads of European refugees (mostly Jewish) were turned away in the late 1930s and early ’40s and returned to Germany.
2, ISIS has suffered great losses in territory in the Middle East. Their radical fighters have been displaced. Where do you think they go? They blend in with the refugees. Basically in seven Middle Eastern countries. Guess which ones? Until we figure out a way to separate them from the group, keep them all out. If this inconveniences them, too bad. Better safe than sorry. American lives and the safety of our citizens has to come first.
Marty Garber, Modesto
Comments