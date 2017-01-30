Vickie Killingsworth: Rep. Denham, talk is cheap; show us your plan to replace Obamacare

Republicans in Congress have voted many times to repeal, weaken or slow the implementation of Obamacare. They have had years since it was passed to come up with a better plan. Rep. Jeff Denham has a plan, according to the American Action Network advertisement they put in The Bee. So far, it seems to be a secret plan that all Republicans are keeping from the public.
As suggested in the ad, I will call his D.C. office to ask for a list of the basic elements of that plan. I don’t understand why he did not simply send a copy of his plan to the editorial staff of The Bee so that it could be printed. I am sure all of his constituents are, like me, waiting to see his specifics.
The ad states, “It’s time for Congress to fulfill its promise.” And yet they appear to have nothing specific in mind. Maybe they have wasted so much time griping about Obamacare they left no time for planning its replacement. I guess it’s true what they say, “talk is cheap.”
Vickie Killingsworth, Manteca
