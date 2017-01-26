Tim Johnson: Trump can’t choose his facts, and we can’t ignore them

It’s sad when President Donald Trump has been throughly proven by the majority of credible unbiased fact checkers, PolitFact at the forefront, of being at least 70 percent wrong about anything he says (the worst rated public figure in politics). Who cares about facts like raising the national minimum wage would improve the lives of those in the working class (a majority of whom are not teenagers) or climate change being real and supported by the scientific work of 98 percent of all climatologists. We can’t willfully ignore such truths or simply think of facts as mere personal preferences we can pick and choose from like “chocolate or vanilla” or ‘Fall is better than Spring.” Politics should be based on evidence, research and critical reasoning, not on what we want to be true because it fits our preconceptions.
Tim Johnson, Patterson
