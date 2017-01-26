Jim Weitkamp: Bee should concentrate on important world news, not lazy workers

At a time where we have an illegitimate “president” spewing lies and tweeting the country into oblivion, front-page news in Modesto is an incompetent investigation into wastewater workers allegedly taking long breaks (“Slow’ progress in city probe of wastewater employees,” Page A1, Jan. 23). The brain trust that runs this backwater is paying $150 per hour to outside consultants to do the job of the management employees who apparently aren’t capable of doing basic supervisory tasks. I don’t know which is more aggravating, city management or The Bee’s editors for wasting space that could be educating people on the decline of the U.S. as relevant world power.
Jim Weitkamp, Modesto
