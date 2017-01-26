Pearl Alice Marsh: Denham’s staff won’t say if he supports building the wall

I called Rep. Jeff Denham’s local office and asked about his position on Donald Trump’s executive order to start building the “US-Mexico wall.” After being passed between three very polite staff members, I was advised no one locally knew but they would send me a letter. The staff members who do know Denham’s positions apparently are all “in the Washington office.”
So, the Congressman’s staff who know his positions all work closer to the Washington lobbyists and Republican Party establishment than to his constituents?
Shame on Jeff Denham, who purports to represent constituents but doesn’t have local staff who can state clearly his position on a major Trump initiative like “the wall.”
Pearl Alice Marsh, Patterson
