Gaetana Drake: For 3 weeks I’ve tried to ask Jeff Denham about his ethics vote; no answer

I have been trying for three weeks to contact Rep. Jeff Denham. I simply want to know his thoughts on his party’s efforts to dismantle the Ethics Committee. I have contacted his Modesto office (209-579-5458), and his D.C. office (202-225-4540). I have spoken to Russell Fowler, Wendy Rodman and Theresa (sorry, didn’t get her last name) all in the Modesto Office. All took down my contact information and my request. Theresa informed me she was clicking “reply” on my request which would assure I actually received a reply. I have not received any reply.
Once again I was told there was not an official vote on this issue. I reiterated (again) that I understand that, I simply want to know where he stands on this issue.
Today when I spoke to Wendy Rodman and again requested to contact Rep. Denham, her response was “you are contacting him, I am him.” With all due respect, Ms. Rodman, you are not Mr. Denham.
So, in spite of my efforts of the last three weeks, I have had no contact with and no response from Denham. After all, who needs an ethics committee more than a politician?
Gaetana Drake, Modesto
