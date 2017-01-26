Virginia Madueno: How will Denham replace the Obamacare he voted to kill?

The national healthcare debate should not be a partisan issue. It is a serious matter affecting millions of Americans on both sides of the aisle, including small business owners.
I have been blessed and fortunate to own a successful small business for nearly 16 years. What many don’t know is that I am one of millions who was finally able to obtain health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. Prior to the ACA, health insurance companies had the discretion of denying coverage to anyone with a pre-existing condition. I was denied health insurance for over five years. I was embarrassed to share my story for fear of the stigma, but I cannot stay silent.
I understand Rep. Jeff Denham has voted to repeal ACA, better known as Obamacare. I am one of millions who had no health insurance for a long time. While I recognize the ACA was far from perfect, it contained elements that were life saving for people like me. I hope Rep. Denham will do his due diligence to ensure the repeal of the ACA will come with an appropriate replacement so that I, along with so many other millions of Americans, are not grossly neglected and again treated like second-class citizens.
Virginia Madueno, Riverbank
