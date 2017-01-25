Buda Kajer-Crain: He’s president now, but he’s still the same Trump

Re “So this is how you treat a president” (Page A9, Jan. 23): Yes, this is how we treat a president who is Donald Trump. Being elected president (if only by the electoral college, not the popular vote) in this country does not immediately bestow respect. That is earned.
Trump made comments during his campaign showing showing he is a misogynist, racist, xenophobe, and bigot. He is petty, unethical and unfit for the job.
Frankly, I’m surprised letter writer still supports Trump. He has already reneged on some of his campaign promises. He promised to “drain the swamp” and unite this country, and yet he has surrounded himself with the swamp, with advisors who are white millionaires. A number of these are from Goldman-Sachs, a financial institution Trump once accused of being corrupt and pro-Hillary Clinton. One of his advisors is a white nationalist. This man will help Trump unite this country? Trump is creating a government of the wealthy, by the wealthy, for the wealthy. Civil rights and social programs will suffer.
Nothing Trump has said or done before or after the election has earned my respect. What he has earned from me is my rejection of his presidency and my resistance to his agenda.
Buda Kajer-Crain, Modesto
