David Read: Congress, Rep. Denham must force Trump to show his tax records

Sunday, the public learned that President Donald Trump is refusing to ever release his tax records, even after his audit is complete as he promised repeatedly and publicly to do during his campaign. This broken promise, coupled with Trump’s minimal other disclosures, places his presidency in serious jeopardy.
First, the potential conflicts of interest and endless legal challenges this decision exposes the president to have the potential to place President Trump and the Republican party in a quagmire of endless lawsuits.
However, these risks pale in comparison to the second problem: that the president might be exposed to compromising pressures from his Russian and other foreign investments as revealed by numerous U.S. intelligence agencies. President Trump could clear up these debilitating questions quickly with a full financial disclosure. But Trump refuses. Why?
Given the President’s obstinance, Republicans of goodwill have no choice but to turn to Congress, in my case Rep. Jeff Denham, for a remedy.
Rep. Denham, I have had the honor of supporting you for many years. Please use our office to subpoena a full forensic accounting of the President’s financial positions. The people must learn if President Trump is compromised or not as soon as possible.
David Read, Manteca
