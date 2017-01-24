Edward Persike: County should divulge true costs of prosecuting Carson, then add $50 million

I recently read an article in The Bee, “How much has Kauffman case cost so far?” (Page B1, Jan. 22), regarding The Bee’s request for information regarding the cost of the Korey Kauffman trial. Our “good” county officials refused to provide the answer. You know there was a time in this community, not so long ago, that when reasonable requests were made by the public our “public servants” did their best to provide the information.
It isn’t just the cost of the preliminary trial that concerns me, it is going to be the cost the county will have to bear if the charges against the Frank Carson group are dismissed. The eventual cost will be anywhere from $50 million to a $100 million. Our district attorney played hardball with the Carson defendants and they may return the favor. We taxpayers will have to foot the bill for this little adventure.
The county should answer The Bee’s request and consider reining in our DA.
Edward Persike, Modesto
