Elmano Costa: Using ‘alternative facts’ would be comical if it weren’t frightening

To paraphrase Mark Twain, there are lies, damned lies and ... the White House estimates of the crowd attending the inauguration. What is frightening is that on Sunday, Donald Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway stated on “Meet the Press” that the White House is presenting “alternative facts.” That ought to be enough to send us all to our bookshelves to reread George Orwell’s “1984.”
I used to think some of these people thought we were such simpletons that we would buy some of this; now I am starting to think they actually believe their “alternative facts;” and that scares me. What is going on in Washington would be comical ... if we did not have to live through it.
Elmano Costa, Turlock
