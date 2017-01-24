Christine DeMont: Headline leads to distrust of the media

If you want to know why people no longer trust the press, look no further than the headline in the Jan. 22 edition: “Whatever happens, Dreamers likely to be deported soon.” Not only is the source of this analysis a prior administration official, but the article itself admits no action has been taken on immigration yet.
A responsible headline would read something like “Dreamers worrying, waiting to see what action the Trump administration takes.”
If the media doesn’t understand why we distrust you so thoroughly, here’s your headline: “Journalism devolved into fear mongering and partisanship.”
Christine DeMont, Riverbank
