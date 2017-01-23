Cindy Peterson: Denham won’t talk about his votes because they’re doing real harm

Rep. Jeff Denham’s refusal to tell The Bee he supported Donald J. Trump during the presidential election was silly. Now we have his votes in Congress, and his political affinity is clear.
▪ Loosen regulation of the financial derivatives used by agribusinesses (HR 238). A good deal for Wall Street and Denham (an agribusinessman). Where is a deal to ameliorate the crushing finances of student loan debt?
▪ Allow the costs from the GOP’s repeal of the Affordable Care Act to increase the nation’s deficit while preventing a Congressional debate on this budget gimmick (S84). Senate and House Republicans plan to hide a big tax cut for the 0.01 percent while ballooning the deficit for the rest of us.
▪ Approve the Senate’s back-door reconciliation process for ACA repeal that prevents a filibuster and restricts amendments in the Senate (S Con Res 3). Why? Because the GOP and Trump claim we need something better than the ACA, like right this minute. Don’t look. Leap!
What Rep. Denham wouldn’t tell The Bee: He supports the leadership of Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell and Trump, in that order.
Cindy Peterson, Turlock
