Duane Frederick: Democrats have only themselves to blame for Trump

To those who are bemoaning the election of Donald Trump, I too have grave concerns about Trump as our President. Even more than their distrust, distaste and dislike for Trump, the Democratic party should be very concerned that they could not put up a more moderate candidate who was more generally likable. Some compromise on any one or two of the key issues might well have swung a great many Republican voters who were on the fence about Trump. The Democratic Party polarized themselves right out of the White House, and that is their own doing.
I hope the fear mongering and antipathy from both left and right will diminish as time goes.
Duane Frederick, Modesto
