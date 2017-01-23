Letters to the Editor

January 23, 2017 12:55 PM

Pamela Sweeten: Every group must tell the state we can’t live without water

It is time we all come together. We cannot conserve our way to change. Without water in this region, we will become a dust bowl.

God gave all of us the wisdom and knowledge to work toward greater prosperity. The ag community has spoken but the state has not heard from us. It is time for everyone to get involved. Facts don’t lie. All organizations will suffer if water is not secured and used locally. Churches, hospitals, schools, arts, athletics, FFA, 4H, scouts, nonprofits and more will suffer. Can the valley even survive?

Pamela Sweeten, Turlock

