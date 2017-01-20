Barbara Swier: Doing the (profitable) dirty work for Big Pharma

Certain lawmakers say they want Medicare to cost less. Most of those same lawmakers refuse to allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices. Who would oppose such an idea that would save our government (and therefore, taxpayers) millions of dollars? Pharmaceutical companies.
How are they involved with the ban on our government negotiating those prices? They wrote the law. Oh, you weren’t aware that is how the game is played now behind closed doors and in the middle of the night? Those same pharmaceutical companies will pay to remove certain lawmakers in Congress who don’t do their bidding. Congress members are more interested in keeping their positions than doing what’s clearly right for the American people. Are we still a democracy/republic when members of congress do the dirty work of the highest bidders?
Barbara Swier, Hughson
